TNI Morning News Headlines – January 27, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Hospital Security Guard dies after Covid Vaccination at Nuapada District Headquarters Hospital, State Health and Family Welfare Department denies his death related to vaccination.

➡️ Servayats of Puri Jagannath Temple to undergo Covid-19 test again starting from today.

➡️ After a one-day break Covid-19 Vaccination resumes in Odisha today.

➡️ Getting only the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine is not sufficient to protect from coronavirus as the vaccine has two doses. Both doses are required to develop antibodies in your body: Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department.

India News

➡️ India records 12,689 new COVID-19 cases and 137 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,06,89,527 including 1,76,498 active cases, 1,03,59,305 cured cases & 1,53,724 deaths.

➡️ A total of 19,36,13,120 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 26th January. Of these, 5,50,426 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla yesterday inaugurated Bharat Parv 2021.

➡️ Farmer’s meeting with Supreme Court panel postponed to 29th January due to traffic restrictions after yesterday’s ruckus.

➡️ 1 Contractual labour killed 2 injured due to failure of TRT Track machine between Ambernath- Badlapur from 2.05 to 5.10am. Train services restored from 9.40 am.

➡️ Former AIADMK leader Sasikala released from prison after her 4-year jail term ends.

➡️ Jammu and Kashmir: 3 army jawans injured in a terrorist attack in Kulgam district.

➡️ More than 300 Police personnel injured in Farmers tractor rally violence on January 26: Delhi Police.

➡️ ICMR study on Covaxin shows a comparable neutralization activity of the vaccinated individuals against UK-variant strain.

➡️ Additional DCP Central’s operator was attacked with a sword at ITO yesterday: Delhi Police.

➡️ Security tightened at Red Fort in the national capital, at Singhu border and Tikri border where farmers are protesting against #FarmLaws.

➡️ Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 closed for traffic movement. People commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad are advised to take Shahdara, Karkari Mor and DND.

➡️ Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila metro station & entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station are closed: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

➡️ Rupee rises 6 paise to 72.88 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex drops 210.75 points to 48,136.84 in opening trade; Nifty down 62.50 points at 14,176.40.

➡️ India’s GDP likely to contract by 8% the Financial Year 2021: FICCI.

World News

➡️ Global Covid-19 cases surpass 100 million-mark; deaths exceed more than 2.12 million.

➡️ UK coronavirus-related death toll tops 1,00,000.