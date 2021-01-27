Odia Youth unfurls National Flag on Himalayas’ Dayara Bugyal

TNI Bureau: Sachin Behera from Nuapada was one among the 23 adventurous mountaineers of Odisha who formed a new chapter by unfurling the national flag at a height of 12,500 ft at 12.51 PM on Dayara Bugyal Trek in the Himalayas on January 24 amid a chilling temperature of minus 5 to minus 10 degree Celsius.

Twenty-year-old Sachin, son of Laxmi Prasad Behera and Arati Behera, from Lakra village under Boden block of Nuapada district, is a member of the talent hunting organization Kalinga Daredevils that had organised the trekking event which commenced from January 20.

Earlier in 2019, Sachin had registered a record in the Guinness Book of World Records for striking an object 137 times with two knees in a minute. He is also an athlete and a 100 m sprinter. He is presently a fourth-year student of Physiotherapy at the Bhubaneswar-based Hi-Tech Medical College.