TNI Morning News Headlines – January 21, 2023

➡️ Puri Ratha Jatra: First Batch of 104 logs for chariot construction leave Dasapalla. 3 vehicles are carrying them to Puri.

➡️ Maha Shivaratri on February 18; Mahadeepa at Shree Lingaraj Temple will be lifted atop the temple at 10 pm.

➡️ A total of Rs 28,973.43 crore revenue c ollected from mining in Odisha during this fiscal: State Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik.

➡️ Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited Isaneswar Basti, a slum development area of Jaga Mission scheme.

➡️ 5 killed, 15 injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

➡️ Indian mid-fielder Hardik Singh ruled out of Hockey World Cup – 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Hardik Singh to be replaced by Raj Kumar Pal.

➡️ Wipro lays off over 400 freshers for poor performance.

➡️ Chris Hipkins to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand PM

➡️ Indian man sentenced to 7 years in prison with 1 lakh USD fine in drug smuggling case in US.