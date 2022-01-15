TNI Morning News Headlines – January 15, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 10856 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 6293 quarantine and 4563 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 3087 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh 1943, Cuttack 909 and Sambalpur 500 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha reports 1021 Covid cases in 0-18 years of age group.

➡️ Queen’s Baton for 2022 Commonwealth Games reaches Puri; the relay baton is scheduled to tour Konark today from Puri.

➡️ Odisha Higher Education Dept invites applications from UG-PG Students for various Scholarships.

➡️ Tiffin Bombs seized from Maoist dump in Malkangiri.

➡️ Former Odisha CM Hemananda Biswal’s brother joins BJP.

India News

➡️ India reports 2,68,833 fresh COVID cases (4,631 more than yesterday) and 1,22,684 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Active case tally reaches 14,17,820. Daily positivity rate stands at 16.66%.

➡️ There are 6,041 Omicron cases in India with 28 States reporting the new Covid-19 strain.

➡️ Over 1,56,02,51,117 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far.

➡️ President Kovind, PM Modi, Odisha CM & Others Laud the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day.

➡️ Republic Day Celebrations will now begin every year from 23rd January instead of 24th January to include the birth anniversary of Subash Chandra Bose: GoI Sources.

World News

➡️ Global Covid caseload tops 323.1 Million.

➡️ In a first, India to export BrahMos missile to Philippines.

➡️ Russia preparing pretext for Ukraine invasion: White House.

➡️ World’s largest fish breeding area discovered in Antarctica.