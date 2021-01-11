TNI Morning News Headlines – January 11, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 244 Covid-19 cases including 142 quarantine and 102 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 332106 including 328043 recoveries & 2118 active cases.

➡️ Sambalpur reports 37 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Bargarh (23) and Sundargarh (22).

➡️ Odisha reports 1 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,892.

➡️ Cold Wave to return to Odisha in next 48 Hours; likely to fall by 3-5 degree Celsius across the State: IMD.

➡️ Bus catches fire in Kandhamal, no casualty reported.

➡️ School fee reduction: We are yet to receive Orissa High Court’s order. The department will take a call once we get it.

➡️ Dhabaleswar Temple of Lord Shiva in Cuttack reopens for Devotees.

➡️ Odisha Colleges & Universities Reopen Today following strict Covid-19 protocols.

➡️ Visitors witness demonstrations at Fire Park in Odisha Fire & Disaster Response Academy.

➡️ Odisha: ‘Ama Police’ programme held in Puri to connect police with public.

India News

➡️ India records 16,311 new COVID-19 cases and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,04,66,595 including 2,22,526 active cases, 1,00,92,909 cured cases & 1,51,160 deaths.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 10th January is 18,17,55,831 including 6,59,209 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India delivers Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief support to Fiji after Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

➡️ The number of terrorist incidents in 2020 (Upto Nov 15) decreased by 63.93%; there was also decrease in fatalities of Special Forces Personnel by 29.11 % & a decrease in casualties of civilians by 14.28 % in 2020 (Upto Nov 15), as compared to the corresponding period in 2019: MHA.

➡️ Bird flu confirmed in Delhi after testing eight samples from dead crows and ducks.

➡️ Bird Flu confirmed in Uttarakhand. Avian Influenza now conformed in 10 States.

➡️ Schools, colleges reopen for Students of classes 10 & 12 in Gujarat after over 9 months.

➡️ Delhi Government decided to close the famous Sanjay Lake and other recreational park after samples were test positive for Avian flu.

➡️ Delhi High Court rejects a plea seeking 16 grace marks for admission into IGNOU’s BSc (Biology) degree course.

➡️ Sensex up by 402.59 points, currently at 49,185.10.

➡️ Rupee falls 24 paise to 73.48 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 5: India 280/5 at Tea; needs 127 runs to win.

World News

➡️ Global Covid-19 cases surpass 90 Million Mark with more than 1.92 million fatalities.