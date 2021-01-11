Ama Police Program at Puri

TNI Bureau: Puri Police organised the ‘Ama Police’ program to develop a cordial relationship with the public. The program is aimed to form Sahi (street) committees in Puri town to establish a strong bond between the police and citizens.

Kanwar Vishal Singh, Puri SP, addressed the gathering at Hatishala under the Baseli Sahi police station at Puri town yesterday. He emphasized to develop a good relationship between police officials and the public. The enforcement of the anti-crime Control Drive will foster the objective of the program.

The program may benefit the senior citizens mostly. The police have organised Home Visits for the senior citizens. Under the program, the beat officer/police will visit and ensure the registration of the complaints. They will certainly take care to resolve the grievances timely.

The SP has certified the identification of senior citizens to five people. The program also establishes the Single Window System for the senior citizens to bring all police-related issues and non-official issues under notice.

The ‘Ama Police’ program will be established in the regions with high crime rates. The program will ensure stringent action against criminals with minimal or zero tolerance for crime. Anyone is free to report extortion cases to senior police officials. Under the program, Sahi committees and Whatsapp groups will help to stay connected with the people.

Ama Police Program was launched in 2014 to stimulate a strong bond between the cops and the locals. In 2019, healthcare check-ups and blood donation camps were organised in the program.