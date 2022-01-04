TNI Morning News Headlines – January 4, 2022

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 680 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 397 quarantine and 283 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reported 263 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Covid Vaccination for 15-18 age group begins in Odisha.
➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation seals DCP office in Vani Vihar area for January 4 & 5 following detection of multiple Covid-19 cases at the office.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to review Covid situation of the State this evening at 5PM.
➡️ Distribution of Identity card to registered Newspaper Hawkers begins in Khordha.
India News
➡️ India reports 37,379 fresh COVID cases, 11,007 recoveries, and 124 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Active caseload currently stands at 1,71,830.
➡️ India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 1,46,70,18,464.
➡️ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19.
➡️ BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tests positive for COVID-19; cancels his poll campaigning in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.
➡️ Punjab Government imposes Statewide Night Curfew, closure of Schools & Colleges; Bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas to operate at 50% capacity.
➡️ Schools in Mumbai closed amid rising cases of COVID19.
➡️ Omicron Scare: Offline ticket counters of Taj Mahal closed.
➡️ India’s first Orthotropic Steel Deck (OSD) was launched on the 22km-long Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) on Monday.
➡️ J&K Police to tet American Assault Rifles, Pistols for Anti-Terror operations.
➡️ Delhi: Long queues of commuters seen outside Saket Metro Station. Government is running the metro at only 50% seating capacity.
➡️ Rupee slumps 26 paise to 74.54 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Sensex rises 230.75 points to 59,413.97 in early trade; Nifty gains 80.40 points to 17,706.10.
World News
➡️ Global Covid caseload tops 292 Million, deaths exceeds over 5.44 Million.
➡️ UAE bans travel for unvaccinated citizens, booster dose required for vaccinated.
➡️ 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan.
