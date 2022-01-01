TNI Morning News Headlines – January 1, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 298 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 176 quarantine and 122 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 119 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha reports two death due to COVID-19 today. Death toll in the State at 8,460.

➡️ All services of Odisha Transport Dept to go online from New Year.

➡️ Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art at Puri beach on New Year 2022.

India News

➡️ India reports 22,775 new cases, 8,949 recoveries, and 406 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active caseload currently stands at 1,04,781. Recovery Rate currently at 98.32%.

➡️ India’s Cumulative #COVID19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 145.16 Cr (1,45,16,24,150). More than 58 Lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

➡️ India’s Omicron tally rises to 1,502 with 454 cases in Maharashtra and 351 in Delhi.

➡️ CoWin registration for vaccinating children in 15-18 age group begins today.

➡️ 12 dead, 20 injured in Stampede at Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu & Kashmir.

➡️ A total of 10 ministers and over 20 MLA’s have tested positive for COVID19 in Maharashtra

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to throw open 3-day Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit on January 20.

World News

➡️ Golden Girls star Betty White dies aged 99; she was about to be 100 on January 17.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 288.1 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.43 million.

➡️ US breaks daily record for 2nd day in row with 5,80,000 cases.

➡️ US woman tests positive for COVID-19 mid-flight, isolates for 5 hours in bathroom.