TNI Morning News Headlines – January 1, 2022

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 298 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 176 quarantine and 122 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reported 119 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Odisha reports two death due to COVID-19 today. Death toll in the State at 8,460.
➡️ All services of Odisha Transport Dept to go online from New Year.
➡️ Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art at Puri beach on New Year 2022.
India News
➡️ India reports 22,775 new cases, 8,949 recoveries, and 406 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Active caseload currently stands at 1,04,781. Recovery Rate currently at 98.32%.
➡️ India’s Cumulative #COVID19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 145.16 Cr (1,45,16,24,150). More than 58 Lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.
➡️ India’s Omicron tally rises to 1,502 with 454 cases in Maharashtra and 351 in Delhi.
➡️ CoWin registration for vaccinating children in 15-18 age group begins today.
➡️ 12 dead, 20 injured in Stampede at Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu & Kashmir.
➡️ A total of 10 ministers and over 20 MLA’s have tested positive for COVID19 in Maharashtra
➡️ PM Narendra Modi to throw open 3-day Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit on January 20.
World News
➡️ Golden Girls star Betty White dies aged 99; she was about to be 100 on January 17.
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 288.1 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.43 million.
➡️ US breaks daily record for 2nd day in row with 5,80,000 cases.
➡️ US woman tests positive for COVID-19 mid-flight, isolates for 5 hours in bathroom.
