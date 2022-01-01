Massive Omicron Spike in Tamil Nadu; India Tally rises to 1502

Insight Bureau: India’s Omicron cases tally surged to 1,502 on Saturday with Tamil Nadu witnessing major spike in cases. The state recorded 74 new Omicron cases in the last 24 hours.

Delhi reported 31 new Omicron cases, followed by Haryana (26) and Karnataka (23).

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Total number of recovered cases recorded at 516 with 986 active cases of Omicron variant.

The omicron tally rises on the new year eve with Maharashtra recording the highest cases at 454, followed by Delhi at 351, Tamil Nadu 120, Gujarat 115, Kerala 109, Rajasthan 69, Telangana 67, Karnataka 66, Haryana 63, Andhra Pradesh 17, West Bengal 17, Odisha 14, Madhya Pradesh 9, Uttar Pradesh 8, Uttarakhand 4, J&K 3, Chandigarh 3. Assam 3, Puducherry 2, Andaman & Nikobar 2, Ladakh 1, Himachal Pradesh 1, Goa 1, Manipur 1, Punjab 1 and Bihar 1.

Meanwhile, the country reported 22,775 new coronavirus cases and 406 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active caseload currently stands at 1,04,781 while recovery rate currently is 98.32%.