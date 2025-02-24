TNI Morning News Headlines – February 24, 2025

➡️Odisha Government directs KIIT University to take action against employees involved in mistreatment of Nepali students after girl student Prakriti Lamsal’s suicide.
➡️Kalinga Studio will soon have movie sets resembling airport, railway station, shopping mall and snow-clad mountains, river among other modern facilities.
➡️Western Odisha to get 4 new airstrips, total number of airports will rise to 8.
➡️New airstrips will come up at Jamadarpali (Sambalpur), Satibhata (Bargarh), Gotma (Nuapada) and Tusura (Bolangir), informed by Transport Minister Bibhuti Jena.
➡️IMD issues thunderstorms and lightning alert for several Odisha districts.
➡️Odisha Government will soon launch Mukhya Mantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana to fund weddings of poor girls.
➡️PM Modi will release 19th installment of PM-KISAN scheme, transferring Rs 22,000 crore directly to the bank accounts of around 9.8 crore farmers today.
➡️Each farmer gets an annual benefit of Rs 6,000 in three equal installments of Rs 2000.
➡️Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Very little chances of 8 trapped men’s survival, says Minister Krishna Rao.
➡️EAM S Jaishankar and Ambassadors of 45 countries take Elephant safari in Kaziranga National Park.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh – Global Investors Summit-2025’ in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
➡️PM Modi nominates 10 people, including J&K CM Omar Abdullah and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, to help strengthen the fight against obesity.
➡️More than 54.37 lakh students are appearing Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 exams starting today.
➡️7 people killed as tempo collides with truck in Bihar’s Patna district; 6 killed as jeep hits bus in MP’s Jabalpur.
➡️Sensex tanks 567.62 points to 74,743.44 in early trade; Nifty drops 188.4 points to 22,607.50.
➡️Rupee rises 10 paise to 86.58 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️US President Donald Trump congratulates Daniel John Bongino for being named Deputy Director of the FBI.
