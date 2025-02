CLAIM: BJP Leader Thakur Ranjit Das’ 2022 Video being made VIRAL with the claim that he is misusing his position and threatening the Cops to follow his orders during BJP Government rule.

TRUTH: The video was from 2022. Thakur Ranjit Das was supporting BJP workers who were detained during a political conflict. BJP was in Opposition in 2022.