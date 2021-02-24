TNI Morning News Headlines – February 24, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ 2 RPF personnel of Khordha division sustained critical injuries after being attacked by coal smugglers at Palaspur in Bhadrak, admitted to hospital.

➡️ Incentive for marrying divyangs increased from 50,000 to Rs 2,50,000 in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informs no decision taken for resuming physical teaching for Class I to VIII students in schools.

➡️ A women Elee Mahanta of Sundargarh district arrested for marrying three men after the death of her husband through different Aadhaar ID.

➡️ OJEE: Spot Counselling for admission to BAMS/BHMS courses for the academic session 2020-21 to be held from today.

➡️ Nila Madhab Panda’s ‘Kalira Atita’ to have world premiere at Prague International Film Festival.

India News

➡️ India reports 13,742 new COVID-19 cases, 14,037 discharges and 104 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,10,30,176 including 1,46,907 active cases, 1,07,26,702 cured cases & 1,56,567 deaths.

➡️ Travellers from 5 States – Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab need negative Covid-19 report to enter Delhi from Feb 26 till March 15

➡️ Mantralaya – the State Government headquarters in Maharashtra to work in two shifts in view of rise in Covid-19 cases.

➡️ Farmers will gherao Parliament if govt doesn’t repeal agri laws: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Kerala: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi went interacts with fishermen in Kerala, sails with them on sea.

➡️ 20-year-old woman Naxal who had surrendered last week commits suicide in police custody in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district.

➡️ Supreme Court will hear today the pleas seeking a CBI probe in Palghar mob-lynching incident.

➡️ BJP leader Rakesh Singh arrested from West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district in connection with alleged involvement in drug case.

➡️ Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala pays tribute to former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary.

➡️ Anganwadi centres reopen after 11 months in J&K’s Rajouri.

➡️ Rupee gains 13 paise to 72.33 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex opens at 49,763 with a gain of 12 points; Nifty at 14,748.

World News

➡️ Golfer Tiger Woods sustained serious leg injuries, hospitalized after his car crash in Palos Verdes early Tuesday.

➡️ 27 law enforcement officers injured in clashes near Presidential office in Kiev, Ukraine

➡️ Biden administration prepares to impose sanctions on Russia over Navalny poisoning, SolarWinds hack.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases top 112 Million, death toll crosses 2.48 Million.

➡️ World risks new Pandemics, warns fifth United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5).