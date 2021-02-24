In PICs: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Narendra Modi Stadium in Sardar Patel Sports Enclave at Motera

By Sagarika Satapathy
Narendra Modi Stadium
129

TNI Bureau:  The Motera stadium, previously known as the Sardar Patel Stadium, has been renamed as the Narendra Modi Stadium after being refurbished as the biggest cricket stadium in the World.

The stadium was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju ahead of the India vs England 3rd Test on Wednesday.

Spread over 63 acres, the stadium has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore with a capacity of 1,10,000 spectators.

The President also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for a sports complex in the stadium, to be named Sardar Patel Sports Complex.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave will have Olympic level sports facilities including:

➡️ Natatorium
➡️ Athletics/ Track & Field/Football stadium
➡️ Field Hockey & Tennis Stadium
➡️ Indoor Sports Halls/Arenas
➡️ Outdoor Fields
➡️ Veldrome/ Skating Area
➡️ Beach Volleyball Facility
➡️ Boating Centre

Narendra Modi Stadium

 

