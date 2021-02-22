Tourists “detained” for 5 hours for overtaking Minister’s Car

TNI Bureau: According to daily news paper ‘Sambad’, five tourists were detained for 5 hours at Basta Police station for overtaking Union Minister of State (MoS) Pratap Chandra Sarangi’s vehicle on NH-16 in Balasore district on Sunday.

The incident occurred when some tourists were coming back from Panchalingeswar in Balasore district to Kolkata in two vehicles.

They were detained and taken to the police station for overtaking Sarangi’s vehicle after the Minister asked his security and police personnel to take up the matter.

The tourists were later released after signing an undertaking that they will not repeat this again.