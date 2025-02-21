TNI Morning News Headlines – February 21, 2025

➡️Annual Matriculation examination conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) commenced today across Odisha, over 5.12 lakh students appear.
➡️Class 10 student faints before leaving for exam centre in Bahanaga block of Balasore district, dies.
➡️Several Class 10 students on their way to Matric exam center injured in tragic accident near Krushnanagar are in Kendrapara.
➡️Odisha Government to set up EV charging stations at 100 places across the State including 21 in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Government suspends Sarpanch in Jajpur district for misappropriation of funds.
➡️Newly-wed woman ‘killed’ over dowry harassment in Cuttack.
➡️Armies of India and Pakistan are holding a flag meeting today to discuss the recent incidents of firing in Poonch Sector of J&K.
➡️Delhi CM Rekha Gupta chairs cabinet meeting on first day in office, announces decisions to implement Ayushman Bharat, table CAG reports in Assembly.
➡️Delhi High Court gets two new judges, strength rises to 41.
➡️Sourav Ganguly’s car meets with accident on Durgapur Expressway. He is safe.
➡️17 militants arrested from 4 Manipur districts.
➡️Sensex declines 202.21 points to 75,533.75 in early trade; Nifty dips 63.5 points to 22,849.65.
➡️Rupee rises 14 paise to 86.50 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Champions Trophy: Pakistan team penalised for slow over rate in CT opener.
➡️US President Donald Trump signs commission to confirm Indian-Origin Kash Patel as ninth FBI Director.
➡️US NSA Mike Waltz says Donald Trump frustrated with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky’s of approach to peace talks.
