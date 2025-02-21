KIIT Suicide Row: MEA in touch with Odisha Government

TNI Bureau: While speaking on the death of a Nepali student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that MEA has been in constant touch with the Odisha Government, KIIT and the Nepalese authority since the matter of the situation came to light.

Expressing grief over the death of Nepali student, the MEA spokesperson said that the Government prioritizes the safety, security and wellbeing of all international students in India.

It is pertinent to mention here that the three-member high-level committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Satyabrata Sahu began hearing at 3 pm.

KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta among 8 other officials of the KIIT have been summoned to ascertain the circumstances leading to the suicide and reasons for issuing notice to only a specific group of students and closing the institute sine die for them.

It’s not confirmed yet, whether Samanta will appear before the committee at 6.30 PM today or not.