TNI Morning News Headlines- February 17, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Physical classroom teaching for students of Engineering Colleges, Polytechnics, ITIs commence from today.
➡️ Centre’s ‘Pey Jal Survekshan’ under the Jal Jeevan Mission- Urban launched in 10 cities including Bhubaneswar.
➡️ A woman trampled to death by elephant at Jagmohanpur under Telkoi forest range in Keonjhar District.
➡️ Odisha Government relaxes land holding limit for Industry.
➡️ Excise department officials seize 185 gram brown sugar during a raid at Palasuni area in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Baripada Urban Cooperative Bank to pay back depositors soon.
➡️ Section-144 to be clamped around Chandrabhaga Beach in Konark in view of Magha Saptami dip on February 19.
➡️ Darshan at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri will remain closed from 4 PM to 8 PM today due to Banaklagi rituals of deities.
➡️ Padma Shri Tulasi Munda hospitalised following chest pain.
➡️ Ratha katha anukula of Lord Jagannath held in Puri in presence of SJTA chief administrator, Collector & servitors.
India News
➡️ India reports 11,610 new COVID-19 cases, 11,833 discharges, and 100 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,09,37,320 including 1,36,549 active cases, 1,06,44,858 cured cases & 1,55,913 deaths.
➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 15th January is 20,73,32,298 including 6,15,664 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.
➡️ Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021: Voting underway for 2,639 sarpanches in Phase 3.
➡️ More than 100 residents, mostly aged above 60, of an apartment in a Bengaluru test positive for Covid-19 after attending a social gathering in their complex.
➡️ Madhya Pradesh: Death toll rises to 50 in Sidhi bus accident.
➡️ Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021: Counting of votes for 116 urban local bodies underway in Punjab
➡️ PM Narendra Modi to address NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum today.
➡️ Rajasthan: Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu admitted to a hospital after he complained of discomfort in knees and other ailments.
➡️ A most wanted person in Red Fort violence case, Maninder Singh arrested by Delhi Police.
➡️ Petrol and diesel prices increase by 25 paise each in Delhi to stand at Rs 89.54/litre and Rs 79.95/litre respectively.
➡️ Sensex drops 206.67 points to 51,897.50 in opening session; Nifty slips 54.65 points to 15,258.80.
➡️ Rupee slumps 23 paise to 72.92 against US dollar in early trade.
World News
➡️ Global coronavirus cases surpass 109.4 Million, death toll surged to more than 2.41 million.
➡️ 21 dead as Texas deep freeze leaves millions without power.
➡️ US President Joe Biden says Vaccines available for all Americans by end July.
➡️ Wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s wife, Ri Sol Ju appears in public for first time in a year.
➡️ Rihanna shares topless picture wearing Lord Ganesha necklace; sparks massive Twitter outrage.
➡️ Sri Lanka considering India’s grant instead of China project.
➡️ Missing Dubai princess re-emerges in videos at ‘jail villa’.
