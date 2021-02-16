Devotee donates 4.8kg Gold, 3.8 Silver Ornaments at Srimandir

Puri: An anonymous devotee has donated 4.858kg Gold and 3.876 Silver ornaments at the Puri Srimandir on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and ‘Ratha Anukula’.

The ornaments were donated in the presence of SJTA Chief Administrator Dr. Krishan Kumar.

The ornaments include 40 Srimukha Padma & 2 Jhoba of Lord Balabhadra, 53 Srimukha Padma & 2 Jhoba of Lord Jagannath and 2 Tadaki & 2 Jhoba of Devi Subhadra.

The ornaments will be ised during the various attire (beshas) of the deities.