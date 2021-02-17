100-Word Edit: Biplab Blooper brings embarrassment to India

Nepal lodged formal objection with India.

By Sagar Satapathy
Biplab Deb BJP Tripura
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb brought embarrassment to Indian Diplomacy for his “loose comments” on Nepal and Sri Lanka, the sovereign countries. Nepal has lodged a formal objection with India on this matter.

Biplab quoted Amit Shah who reportedly said Nepal and Sri Lanka are still left while discussing about BJP’s massive victory across the States in India.

The comment was definitely made in jest without any serious value attached to it, but by revealing it on a public platform, Biplab made a blunder that did not augur well for Indian Diplomacy. His mistake left India (not only BJP) red-faced.

