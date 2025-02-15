TNI Morning News Headlines – February 15, 2025

➡️Odisha bagged 46 medals, including 14 gold, 15 silver and 17 bronze at the 38th National Games.
➡️Mo Bus crushes another woman to death in Tamando of Bhubaneswar.
➡️CBSE Class 10, 12 board examinations begin today. Over 4.2 million students set to appear for the Class 10 and 12 exams.
➡️Prayagraj: 10 died as car carrying devotees from Chhattisgarh to MahaKumbh collided with a bus.
➡️MP Baijayant Panda appointed as the Chairperson of the Select Committee of Lok Sabha to examine the Income-Tax Bill, 2025.
➡️Ranveer Allahbadia’s Mumbai flat found locked; cops summon him again.
➡️US President Donald Trump plans to announce auto tariffs on April 2.
➡️US Army to no longer allow transgender people to enlist in military.
