Odisha Government provides relief to Community Support Staff

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced the release of overdue salaries for community support staff, including CRPs, Bank Mitras, MBKs, and Pranimitras, pending for the last 10 months. The move, part of the Lakhpati Didi Assistant Scheme, will benefit over 62,000 workers across the state.

The decision follows protests by staff after the previous BJD government failed to extend their contracts. Officials stated the initiative aims to boost morale and strengthen rural support systems, ensuring financial stability for workers crucial to grassroots service delivery.