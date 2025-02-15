Demand Grows for Padma Shri Award for Late Satya Adhikari

Koraput: A growing chorus of voices from music lovers, cultural enthusiasts, and social activists is calling for the posthumous conferral of the Padma Shri award on late Odia singer, composer, and lyricist Satya Narayan Adhikari. A pioneer in popularizing Desia music, Adhikari’s contributions to Odisha’s folk traditions have gained renewed recognition, particularly following the viral resurgence of his iconic song ‘Chhi Chhi Chhi Re Nani Chhi.’

Adhikari, who hailed from Koraput, played a crucial role in preserving and promoting Desia, a dialect of Odia spoken in southwestern Odisha and parts of Andhra Pradesh. His songs, deeply rooted in the tribal and folk traditions of the region, brought national and even international recognition to the language. His 1992 album “Bali Ful” is considered a landmark in Desia music, with ‘Chhi Chhi Chhi Re Nani Chhi’ emerging as a timeless classic.

The demand for a Padma Shri in Adhikari’s honor has gained momentum on social media, with several prominent figures lending their voices to the cause. Businessman Babu Hota, in a widely shared Facebook post, urged the state and central governments to recognize Adhikari’s contributions.

“Let’s demand recognition for the legend! Late Satya Narayan Adhikari, a multifaceted personality, left an indelible mark on our cultural landscape. As an advocate, politician, and social worker, he tirelessly worked for the betterment of society. His contributions to tribal films, particularly the Koraputia Desia film ‘Lubei Dak,’ and his soulful voice in ‘Bali Ful’ are unparalleled. It’s disheartening to see that his remarkable work has gone unrecognized for so long. We demand that he be posthumously awarded the Padma Shri for his tireless efforts in promoting Desia music,” Hota added.

Echoing this sentiment, former Journalist, Satyajit Bimal Mishra also called for the honor, writing, “Popular Koraput country song ‘Chhi Chhi Chhi Re Nani Chhi’.. May the creator of the universe, late Satyanarayan Adhikari, get the posthumous Padma Shri award.”

Another renowned Singer and Entrepreneur Devendra Adhikari, who is also related to Late Satya Adhikari, justified the Padma Shri demand for the legend.

The District Bar Association, Jeypore, passed a resolution, urging the government to confer a posthumous Padma Shri on late Satyanarayan Adhikari for his contributions to Adivasi culture and folk music, now recognized internationally.

However, the discussions have also led to a controversy regarding the categorization of Adhikari’s music. Some supporters have expressed frustration over what they see as a misrepresentation of his work, particularly allegations that certain media outlets have mistakenly referred to ‘Chhi Chhi Chhi Re Nani Chhi’ as a Sambalpuri song. Youth Leader, Dharmendra Adhikari, a relative of the late singer, voiced his concern, stating, “Some rude media have hurt the people of Am Korupiya by saying Sambalpuri music. They will face the law in the coming days.”

Despite his artistic accomplishments, Adhikari’s contributions have largely gone unrecognized in the mainstream. Many of his supporters argue that if artists from Sambalpuri music, such as those behind the widely acclaimed song “Rangabati”, have received the Padma Shri, then Adhikari, who pioneered Desia music’s rise to fame, is equally deserving.

Several Koraputia fans also have expressed anguish over the fact that several compare Adhikari’s songs to Sambhalpuri, which is a different dialect.

“Satya Adhikari was the first person to bring Desia songs to the limelight in 1992 and the first to contribute from the undivided Koraput region. His songs are not just popular in Odisha but have also gained recognition internationally,” a social media post read.

With the resurgence of ‘Chhi Chhi Chhi Re Nani Chhi’ on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, a new generation has discovered Adhikari’s artistry, further amplifying the call for his recognition. Memes, dance videos, and covers of the song have only strengthened his enduring influence, proving that his music continues to captivate listeners across generations.

The Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, has been conferred upon several folk and regional artists over the years, including noted Sambalpuri musicians Jitendra Haripal and Krishna Patel. Advocates for Adhikari’s recognition argue that his pioneering role in Desia music, his contributions to Odia culture, and his legacy in Koraput’s artistic traditions make him an equally deserving recipient.

As voices continue to grow in support of Adhikari’s posthumous Padma Shri, all eyes are now on the Odisha government and the central authorities to acknowledge his legacy. Whether the demand translates into an official recognition remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—Satya Narayan Adhikari’s music has stood the test of time, and his contributions to Odisha’s cultural heritage will never be forgotten.