TNI Morning News Headlines- February 19, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Kotia Border Dispute : Supreme Court grants 4 weeks’ time to Odisha Government to submit counter reply to Andhra Pradesh Govt.

➡️ Odisha Assembly begins for the second day of the budget session.

➡️ Puri Jagannath Temple Administration waives entry fee at Shree Gundicha temple.

➡️ A widow gang raped and murdered in Mahanga block of Cuttack district.

➡️ Magha Saptami rituals held without public at Chandrabhaga in Konark today.

➡️ Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut pays obeisance to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra at Puri Srimandir.

➡️ Elephant enters second campus of Ravenshaw University in CDA area of Cuttack after breaking wall of the campus today.

India News

➡️ Uttarakhand: 62 bodies recovered till now; search and rescue operation continues at Tapovan tunnel for the 13th day;

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir: 3 LeT terrorists neutralised in Shopian, huge amount of arms & ammunition recovered.

➡️ Wreath laying ceremony of J&K Police SPO Mohammad Altaf held at Srinagar who lost his life in Budgam encounter today.

➡️ Unnao case: Last rites of two girls to be held in Asoha today; police and local administration deployed.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India reports 13,193 new COVID-19 cases, 10,896 discharges and 97 deaths in last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,09,63,394 including 1,39,542 active cases, 1,06,67,741 cured cases & 1,56,111 deaths.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 9th January is 18,10,96,622 including 8,43,307 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ China officially admits 5 Military Officers, Soldiers killed in Galwan Clash with Indian Army.

➡️ Yog Guru Ramdev releases scientific research paper on ‘the first evidence-based medicine for #COVID19 by Patanjali’.

➡️ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gives shoulder to the mortal remains of party leader Captain Satish Sharma who passed away on February 17.

➡️ Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear Disha Ravi’s case against Times Now, India Today, News18, the Delhi Police and the Union for alleged leakage of information on #Toolkit case.

World News

➡️ Global Covid-19 cases topped 110.2 million; deaths exceed more than 2.42 million.

➡️ American space agency, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)’s Perseverance Rover lands successfully on Mars.

➡️ Zuckerberg, Pichai, Dorsey To Face US Misinformation Hearing.

➡️ Ambitious US Citizenship Act of 2021 introduced in Congress.

➡️ Joe Biden pledges $4bn for global Covid-19 vaccine program.

➡️ No electricity, no water, Texans struggle through historic cold with more dark days ahead.