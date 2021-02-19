Odisha Schools to participate in ‘India Toy Fair 2021’

The Government of India is organizing country’s first Toy Fair- ‘India Toy Fair 2021’ on a Virtual Platform from February 27, 2021 to March 2, 2021. This is an initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi”s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” and “Vocal for Local” campaigns to empower and strengthen the toy industries in our country. It also aims to support the potential of toys in making learning joyful across all ages in education.



To make this campaign successful, Bhupendra S. Poonia, State Project Director of Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA), issued a letter to all School Heads of the State seeking their wholehearted support and participate to this unique initiative.



They are also requested to ensure registration of all schools, students, teachers, parents and officials under their control and visit the digital exhibition. The live telecast of the Fair may be arranged in all schools (already opened) for viewing of students, teachers, etc. following COVID-19 guidelines and schools reopening SOP, the letter said.



Earlier this week, on February 11, 2021, the official website and online registration for India Toy Fair was launched. The Toy Fair can be visited over a period of four days from February 27 to March 2, 2021 by registering https://www.theindiatoyfair.in .



Major Attractions of the Fair

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The major attractions of the Fair include over 1000 virtual stalls and webinars by State Governments, knowledge sessions with engaging panel discussions on various topics by experts which include area of toy based learning, craft demonstrations, competitions, quizzes, product launches etc. For the education sector in particular the knowledge session involving various experts will focus on areas emphasized in the National Education Policy (NPE) 2020 like play-based and activity based learning, indoor and outdoor play, use of brain twisting puzzles and games to promote critical thinking and to create a learning and playing environment for children.