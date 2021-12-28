TNI Morning News Headlines – December 28, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 156 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 93 quarantine and 63 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 83 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Bhitarkanika will be out of bounds for tourists/visitors for 10 days in January 2022 for census of estuarine crocodiles.

➡️ Koraput: OSRTC bus enroute to Umerkote from Visakhapatnam overturns near Umuri, several passengers sustain injuries.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 32 murder, 108 rape cases in 11 Months: Crime statistics released by Commissionerate Police.

India News

➡️ India reports 6,358 new cases and 6,450 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 142.47 crore vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

➡️ Active caseload currently stands at 75,456; Recovery Rate currently stands at 98.40%.

➡️ India’s Omicron tally rises to 670. The number of persons recovered is 230: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ A total of 67,40,78,531 samples tested up to December 28, of which 10,35,495 were tested on December 23.

➡️ Doctors’ unions Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) call for shutdown of health services in protest of Delhi police action.

➡️ PM Modi to visit Kanpur today and inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail Project.

➡️ BCCI President Sourav Ganguly admitted to Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

World News

➡️ Unicef deploys Mobile Health teams for Afghan women, kids.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 281.3 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.40 million.

➡️ UN Chief Antonio Guterres calls for Global solidarity to stop infectious diseases.

➡️ US reduces Covid-19 isolation, Quarantine Time from 10 to 5 days.