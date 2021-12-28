TNI Morning News Headlines – December 28, 2021
Key News Headlines of December 28, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 156 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 93 quarantine and 63 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reported 83 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Bhitarkanika will be out of bounds for tourists/visitors for 10 days in January 2022 for census of estuarine crocodiles.
➡️ Koraput: OSRTC bus enroute to Umerkote from Visakhapatnam overturns near Umuri, several passengers sustain injuries.
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 32 murder, 108 rape cases in 11 Months: Crime statistics released by Commissionerate Police.
India News
➡️ India reports 6,358 new cases and 6,450 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
➡️ 142.47 crore vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
➡️ Active caseload currently stands at 75,456; Recovery Rate currently stands at 98.40%.
➡️ India’s Omicron tally rises to 670. The number of persons recovered is 230: Union Health Ministry.
➡️ A total of 67,40,78,531 samples tested up to December 28, of which 10,35,495 were tested on December 23.
➡️ Doctors’ unions Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) call for shutdown of health services in protest of Delhi police action.
➡️ PM Modi to visit Kanpur today and inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail Project.
➡️ BCCI President Sourav Ganguly admitted to Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.
World News
➡️ Unicef deploys Mobile Health teams for Afghan women, kids.
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 281.3 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.40 million.
➡️ UN Chief Antonio Guterres calls for Global solidarity to stop infectious diseases.
➡️ US reduces Covid-19 isolation, Quarantine Time from 10 to 5 days.
