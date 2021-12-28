Sourav Ganguly tests positive for COVID 19; Hospitalized

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Sourav Ganguly tested positive for Covid
Insight Bureau: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President and former Indian Captain Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for COVID-19. The test results of Ganguly’s COVID test came in late on Monday night.  He has been admitted to a hospital since then.

Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in January this year with chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium.

The 48-year-old former India captain had undergone angioplasty following a mild heart attack but had tested negative for COVID-19 back then.

