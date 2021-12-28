Centre approves 2 More Covid Vaccines & Anti-viral Drug

Insight Bureau: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved Corbevax and Covovax Covid vaccines and anti-viral drug Molnupiravir for restricted use on adults in emergency situations, informed Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya in a series of tweets.

Congratulations India 🇮🇳 Further strengthening the fight against COVID-19, CDSCO, @MoHFW_INDIA has given 3 approvals in a single day for: – CORBEVAX vaccine

– COVOVAX vaccine

– Anti-viral drug Molnupiravir For restricted use in emergency situation. (1/5) — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 28, 2021

CORBEVAX vaccine is India’s 1st indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid 19 made by Hyderabad-based firm Biological-E.

The Nanoparticle Vaccine, COVOVAX, will be manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

Molnupiravir, an antiviral drug, will be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situation for treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have high risk of progression of the disease.