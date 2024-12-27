TNI Morning News Headlines – December 27, 2024

➡️Priteesmita Bhoi, a 15-year-old weightlifter from Dhenkanal, received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Purashkar from President Droupadi Murmu.
➡️Service period of Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja extended for a period of 1 year from January 1, 2025: Official sources.
➡️Chief Minister Mohan Majhi appointed his cabinet colleagues as ‘ministers in-charge’ of various districts in Odisha.
➡️Body of Odisha Police ASI Renu Prasad Pradhan who was attached to Tentulikhunti police station found hanging from tree in Nabarangpur.
➡️Centre declares 7-day National Mourning in honour of Dr. Manmohan Singh.
➡️Congress cancelled all its official programmes including the Foundation Day celebrations for the next 7 days.
➡️Former PM Manmohan Singh’s mortal remains to be kept at All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters in Delhi, last rites scheduled for Saturday: Congress Sources.
➡️PM Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda pay tributes to former PM Manmohan Singh at his residence.
➡️Rescue operations are still underway to save a 3-year-old girl who is stuck in borewell in Kiratpur village in Rajasthan.
➡️Ayodhya is set to witness a grand celebration on January 11, marking the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol.
➡️US: EAM Jaishankar meets US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
➡️India slip to 51/2 at tea on day two after Australia post 474 in fourth Test.
➡️Poster of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Sikandar’ was unveiled on Thursday.
➡️West Indies opt to bat against India in the 3rd and final women’s ODI in Vadodara.
➡️BGT boxing day test: Indian players wear black armband in memory of Manmohan Singh.
➡️Passenger who miraculously survived Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in Kazakhstan shares fresh video of aircraft.
➡️Azerbaijan Airlines Plane crash led to death of 38 people and left all 29 survivors injured.
➡️WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus narrowly escapes bombardment at Yemen’s Sanaa airport in Yemen.
