Seven-day National Mourning to be declared in honour of Dr. Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: The Government of India declared a seven-day national mourning following the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India. The mourning period will be observed across the country, with all government programs scheduled for tomorrow being cancelled to pay tribute to the respected leader.

The Cabinet has called an emergency meeting for tomorrow at 11 am. His last rites will be conducted with full state honors, marking a fitting farewell to a leader who played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s economic and political landscape.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Dr. Singh, who served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was widely regarded as a statesman of great integrity and foresight. His tenure saw significant economic reforms that transformed India into one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. His contributions to the nation were deeply appreciated by political leaders across the spectrum and by the Indian populace.