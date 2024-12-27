Healthcare Access for Odisha’s Tribes: Challenges and Initiatives

Healthcare access for tribes in Odisha, has been a complex issue, as many tribal areas are geographically remote and face significant socio-economic challenges.

Many tribal communities live in remote and inaccessible areas with poor transportation infrastructure, which makes it difficult to access healthcare centers. There is often a shortage of trained healthcare providers, such as doctors and nurses, in tribal areas, which affects the quality and availability of services. Low levels of awareness about health issues, preventive measures, and available government schemes contribute to underutilization of healthcare services.

However, there are several mechanisms and initiatives through which tribal communities in Odisha avail healthcare. These efforts involve government programs, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and community-based interventions.

The Odisha government has set up Public Health Centers (PHCs) and Sub-Centers in rural and tribal areas. These centers provide basic healthcare services, such as maternal and child health services, immunization, family planning, and treatment for common diseases.

Healthcare facilities are available at the block and district levels, where tribal populations can seek medical care for more serious conditions. These centers are often staffed by doctors, nurses, and health workers.

In extremely remote tribal areas, mobile health units are deployed to provide healthcare services. These units visit tribal villages periodically to offer preventive care, vaccinations, basic health checkups, and referrals to higher-level healthcare facilities if necessary.

The ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) program is aimed at improving the health and nutrition of children under 6 years, as well as pregnant and lactating women. Anganwadi workers play a key role in delivering these services in tribal areas, often offering basic healthcare advice, immunization, and supplementary nutrition.

National Health Schemes

Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) : This government initiative, part of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), provides cash assistance to pregnant women from low-income families (including tribal women) to encourage institutional deliveries and reduce maternal and infant mortality.

: This government initiative, part of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), provides cash assistance to pregnant women from low-income families (including tribal women) to encourage institutional deliveries and reduce maternal and infant mortality. Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) : Under this scheme, health insurance is provided to families below the poverty line (BPL), many of whom belong to tribal communities. The insurance covers hospitalization expenses and promotes access to health services, particularly in emergencies.

: Under this scheme, health insurance is provided to families below the poverty line (BPL), many of whom belong to tribal communities. The insurance covers hospitalization expenses and promotes access to health services, particularly in emergencies. Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY): This is a flagship health insurance scheme that covers up to ₹5 lakh per family annually for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. Tribal communities benefit from this scheme, which provides free access to quality healthcare services in accredited hospitals.

Role of NGOs and Community Health Initiatives

Several NGOs in Odisha work on providing healthcare services to tribal communities. They set up mobile clinics, health camps, and awareness campaigns on hygiene, nutrition, and family planning. NGOs like Sambhav, Seva Mandir, and Rural Health Care Foundation play a crucial role in filling the gap in healthcare access.

Many organizations rely on community health workers (CHWs) from within the tribal community to bridge the gap between health services and tribal populations. These workers are trained to deliver basic healthcare, offer advice on nutrition, hygiene, and family planning, and provide referrals to higher-level healthcare centers.

Tribal communities in Odisha often rely on traditional medicine and indigenous healers (called Vaids or Ojhas) for primary healthcare. While this is often rooted in culture and trust, there are efforts to integrate traditional practices with modern healthcare, particularly in areas where modern medical facilities are limited.

Technology and Digital Healthcare

With advancements in technology, telemedicine is increasingly being used to bring healthcare services to remote tribal areas. Through telemedicine, tribal people can consult specialists in urban centers or district hospitals without having to travel long distances.

Some initiatives are utilizing mobile technology to disseminate health information and provide remote consultations for tribal populations. These applications help people access information on maternal health, vaccination, sanitation, and hygiene.