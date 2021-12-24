TNI Morning News Headlines – December 24, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 141 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 84 quarantine and 57 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 58 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha confirms two more Covid-19 deaths; toll climbs to 8,450.

➡️ Former Odisha Finance Minister & BJP leader Ramakrushna Patnaik passes away.

➡️ Cold wave grips Odisha; 11 places in Odisha record night temperature below 10 degree Celsius. Phulbani coldest at 6.5 degree Celsius.

➡️ Balasore: Short-range ballistic missile, Pralay, test-fired again from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off Odisha coast at 9.35 am today; second test in the last 24 hours.

India News

➡️ India reports 6,650 new COVID-19 cases, 7,051 recoveries, and 374 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 1,40,31,63,063 vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

➡️ Active caseload currently stands at 77,516.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India has a total of 358 cases of Omicron Variant so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

➡️ A total of 66,98,09,816 samples tested up to December 23, of which 11,65,887 were tested on December 23.

➡️ Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Anantnag.

➡️ Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ category with overall AQI standing at 425: SAFAR-India.

➡️ Voting underway for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections.

World News

➡️ 30 killed in Bangladesh Ferry Blaze.

➡️ 40% Of Afghan Media Outlets Shut Since Taliban Takeover

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 278 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.38 million.

➡️ US waives in-person interviews for H-1B and certain other types of non-immigrant visas.

➡️ At least 70 new rogue planets have been discovered in our galaxy so far: Study.

➡️ Japan has no plans to send government officials to Beijing Olympics: Reports.