Omicron Scare: Odisha Govt restricts Christmas, New Year celebrations

Insight Bureau: In view of the rising cases of Omicron across the country and preventing the spread of new variant of Covid-19, Odisha Government on Friday imposed restrictions which will remain in force from December 25, 2021 to January 2, 2022.

In the latest notification, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued instructions to district Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and Commissionerate Police to take all possible measures to enforce the guidelines.

Here are the following restrictions:

➡️ Christmas celebration will be limited to churches with a maximum 50 persons joining the mass by strictly following COVID protocols and in terms of specific conditions as imposed by collectors, municipal commissioners and local authorities while permitting such mass, if any.

➡️ No celebration other than marriage (but not receptions and ancillary functions) is allowed across the State.

➡️ Funeral rites is allowed with due COVID-19 protocols

➡️ There shall be strict vigilance on crowding and gathering during the above occasions.

➡️ No community feast is also allowed.

➡️ No social gathering, rallies, orchestras, dances and other cultural programmes shall be permitted.