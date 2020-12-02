Odisha Govt caps price of RT-PCR Test by Private Labs at Rs 400

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government on Wednesday refixed the price of RT-PCR test to detect the coronavirus disease by private labs at Rs 400 (inclusive of GST) – lowest in the country.

The tests will be conducted by the private laboratories under supervision of RMRC, Bhubaneswar following ICMR guidelines regarding the testing protocols for RT-PCR Covid-19 tests.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh (Rs 700), Rajasthan (Rs 800), Delhi (Rs 800) and Gujarat (Rs 800) Governments had revised the rates of the Covid tests.

More than 5977970 tests were done in the State till Tuesday. The total cases now stand at 319583 including 312734 recoveries & 5046 active cases.