TNI Morning News Headlines – August 18, 2025

📌Last rites of CISF jawan Manoj Biswal killed in J&K landslide were performed at native village Manikamara under Parjang block in Dhenkanal district.
📌BJD President Naveen Patnaik is stable, likely to be discharged on Monday: Hospital source.
📌Puri Balanga burn case: Minor girl’s AIIMS Bhubaneswar statement leaked online; Police launches probe to trace the source.
📌Geological Survey of India has discovered 10–20 metric tonnes of potential gold reserves across several districts in Odisha
📌Low pressure to intensify into depression; IMD issues red warning for Malkangiri, Koraput, and Nabarangpur and orange warning for heavy rainfall in Gajapati, Rayagada, and Kalahandi for Monday.
📌In view of the heavy rainfall warning, all schools and Anganwadi centres in Malkangiri district will remain closed today.
📌Odisha Vigilance raids properties of Angul Irrigation Division Superintending Engineer in DA case.
📌Massive fire guts MKCG Medical College’s biochemistry lab, no casualties reported.
📌73 buffaloes died in Kendrapara’s Ekamania village while crossing Galia river.
📌7 dead, several injured after coudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district; Search and rescue operations are on by Army, NDRF.
📌Bijapur, Chhattisgarh: 1 jawan lost his life and 2 jawans injured in an IED blast planted by Naxalites in the National Park area of Bijapur district.
📌Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon; Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid protests by opposition parties.
📌Delhi: 3 schools in Dwarka evacuated after bomb threat emails.
📌INDIA alliance MPs protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.
📌Supreme Court refuses to entertain the plea filed by AAP MP Sanjay Singh against the decision of Uttar Pradesh Government to shut down 105 primary schools.
📌Sensex jumps 1,021.93 points to 81,619.59 in early trade; Nifty surges 322.2 points to 24,953.50.
📌Rupee rises 14 paise to 87.45 against US dollar in early trade.
📌Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League 2025 final in Zurich.
