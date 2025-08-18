Schools and Anganwadi Centres closed in Malkangiri and Nabarangpur due to Rains

TNI Bureau: All private and government schools and anganwadi centres remained close in both Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts in view of heavy rainfall.

The district administrations decided to shut the school and anganwadi centres as both the districts witnessed heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Many regions of both the districts, especially the low-lying areas were submerged and road communication was affected due to the heavy downpour.

Besides, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Likewise, anticipating massive landslides following heavy rainfall and loss of life and property, the Gajapati district administration evacuated hundreds of locals of several villages from the vulnerable places to safer locations in Mohana are of the district.