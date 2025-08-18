Superintending Engineer lands in Vigilance Scanner, Property worth Crore recovered

TNI Bureau: Acting on the allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets( DA) beyond his known sources of income by Surendra Behera, the Superintending Engineer (SE) of Irrigation Division in Angul, Odisha Vigilance conducted simultaneous house searches at 8 places linked to him.

The Vigilance team led by 3 DSPs, 10 Inspectors, 4 ASIs, and other supporting staff conducted the raids on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh at his following 8 places in Bhubaneswar, Rourkela Sundargarh, Angul and Ganjam.

• Tripple storeyed building located at Sundargarh Town, Dist- Sundargarh.

• Double storeyed building of located at Chhend, M/20, Gopabandhu Nagar, Rourkela.

• Flat No.403, Aurovila-1,Phase-3 at Ghatikia, Bhubaneswar.

• Flat No.402, Aurovila-1, Phase-3 at Ghatikia, Bhubaneswar.

• His paternal house at village Ranjhali, PS Purusottampur, Dist-Ganjam.

• House of his in-law at village Aladigaon, Purusottampur, Beherasahi, Dist-Ganjam.

• His Residential Govt Quarter at 3RA/1 Irrigation Colony, Angul.

• Office room of Behera at Irrigation Divn. Angul.

During house searches so far, the following assets have been unearthed in the name of Behera and his family members;

• Triple storeyed building measuring an area of 4200 Sq. ft. located at Sundargarh Town, Dist-Sundargarh.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

• Double storeyed building measuring an area approx 3500 Sq. ft, located at Chhend, M/20, Gopabandhu Nagar, Rourkela.

• One 3-BHK Flat vide No.403, Aurovila-1, Phase-3 an area of 1575 Sq. ft. at Ghatikia, Bhubaneswar.

• One 2-BHK Flat vide No.402, Aurovila-1, Phase-3 an area of 1240 Sq. ft. at Ghatikia, Bhubaneswar.

• 4 high value plots including 1 in Sundargarh, 1 in Rourkela & 2 in Purusottampur, Ganjam.

• One plot vide No.721/6406, Khata No.516/189 with area 1925 Sf. ft. at Sundargarh town.

• One plot at Chhend vide No.M/20 with area 1730 Sq. ft. at Rourkela town.

• Two plots vide No.363/2186 & 363/2187, Khata No.47/607 with area Ac 0.04 dcml. at Ranajhandi, Purusottampur, Ganjam.

• Cash Rs 1.25 Lakh

• 3 two wheelers.

• Bank deposits, other financial investments, and deposits are being ascertained.

The Vigilance Technical Wing is currently conducting detailed measurements and valuation of the identified properties and assets.

Searches continuing. Further report follows.