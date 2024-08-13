TNI Morning News Headlines – August 13, 2024

➡️By-election date for vacant Panchayat Samiti chairman, vice-chairman posts will be held on 22 August 2024 between 12.30 pm to 2 pm: State Election Commission (SEC).
➡️Gopal Sahu, who has been playing the role of Kansa at Bargarh Dhanu Jatra since last 25 years, passes away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital; he was 70.
➡️Diarrhoea outbreak claims six lives in Nabarangpur, Balangir.
➡️Full dress rehearsal underway at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar ahead of state-level 78th Independence Day celebration.
➡️BJD ‘fact-finding’ team submits report to Naveen Patnaik over possible impact of Andhra’s Polavaram project in Odisha.
➡️IIT-Bhubaneswar develops hybrid technology using AI for weather forecasting.
➡️Odisha Para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat suspended for 18 months for breaching anti-doping regulations; to miss Paris Paralympics.
➡️20 people died in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan.
➡️Federation of All India Medical Association calls for a nationwide shutdown of OPD services from today over the sexual assault and murder of a woman PGT doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital.
➡️Players from India’s Bronze medal-winning Men’s Hockey Team arrive in Delhi.
➡️Sensex declines 134.27 points to 79,514.65 in early trade; Nifty dips 38.65 points to 24,308.35.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.95 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Vinay Mohan Kwatra takes charge as India's ambassador to US.
➡️An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 has struck the Los Angeles area, the U.S. Geological Service.
➡️Sheikh Hasina’s stay in India will not hurt bilateral relations: Bangladesh interim Government adviser.
