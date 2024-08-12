TNI Evening News Headlines – August 12, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
The launch of the third developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)-D3/EOS-08 Mission, is scheduled for August 16, 2024.
➡️Former Odisha Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Naveen Patnaik urged Union Minister Jitendra Singh to continue supporting the UNESCO Kalinga Prize.
➡️OAS Officer Ansuman Rath to serve at Odisha Chief Secretary’s Office following his transfer to GA & PG Dept from E&IT.
➡️Odisha Vigilance sleuths launched simultaneous house searches linked to Tara Prasad Mishra, former chief engineer, Roads & Building (Civil), unearthed 10 high-value flats in Bhubaneswar & Jharsuguda, 7 plots, deposits worth Rs 2.7 crore and 1.5 kg gold during raids.
➡️BJD’s Bhawanipatna Municipality chairperson Sanjukta Behera loses no-confidence motion.
➡️IMD issues yellow warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm alert for several Odisha districts till August 18.
➡️Ministry of Information and Broadcasting withdraws the latest draft of the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2024. A final draft bill will be published after detailed consultations with the stakeholders.
➡️PM Modi to meet the Indian Olympics Contingent on August 15.
➡️Madhya Pradesh: Indore Doctors took out a candle march to protest against the sexual assault and murder of a woman PG trainee (PGT) doctor in West Bengal on August 9.
➡️Direct tax collections 24 pc higher at Rs 8.1 lakh crore.
➡️France: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat leaves from Olympic Games village in Paris.
➡️Ukraine’s military commander says his forces now control about 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory.

 

➡️Former Pakistan intelligence chief Faiz Hameed has been taken into military custody: Reports.

