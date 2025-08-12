TNI Morning News Headlines – August 12, 2025

📌BSF jawan from Dhenkanal district shoots himself dead in Jammu & Kashmir, blames wife
📌Bhubaneswar Thar tragedy: CM Mohan Majhi announces Rs 8 lakh assistance for kin, Rs 4 lakh for each of the deceased.
📌Commissionerate Police issues traffic advisory for commuters in Bhubaneswar ahead of Independence Day.
📌Man arrested for ‘raping’ Class 9 girl in Balasore district.
📌Teen hangs himself after parents oppose mobile game addiction in Basta block of Balasore district.
📌Class-10 girl student gang-raped on Rakhi Purnima in Rajnagar area of Kendrapara; five including relative detained.
📌BJD to move Orissa High court over alleged vote discrepancies in 2024 elections.
📌CBSE approves proposal to introduce open-book assessment in schools, allowing students to carry textbooks and class notes into examination halls.
📌CBSE to develop ‘Bharatiya Ganit Parampara’ monograph focused on India’s contribution in maths.
📌Robbers loot over Rs 14 crore gold, Rs 5 lakh cash from bank in MP’s Jabalpur.
📌Jammu and Kashmir: A 1508-metre-long national flag was displayed in Doda during the Tiranga rally yesterday.
📌Police detain protestors opposing Supreme Court’s order to removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR and their housing in dedicated shelters.
📌3rd round of India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) will be held in Delhi tomorrow.
📌Sensex climbs 66.28 points to 80,670.36 in early trade; Nifty up 42.85 points to 24,627.90.
📌Rupee rises 7 paise to 87.68 against US dollar in early trade.
📌US President Trump extends China tariff suspension for another 90 days.
📌US tariffs on Indian oil imports from Russia a ‘big blow’ to Moscow’s economy: President Donald Trump.
📌Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo gets engaged to long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.
