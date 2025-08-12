BPNSI organises Knowledge-Sharing Workshop

TNI Bureau: With the aim to enhance the skills of industry personnel, the Biju Patnaik National Steel Institute (BPNSI), a premier organization under the Ministry of Steel, organized a crucial knowledge-sharing workshop on Monday.

Several leading experts from the steel and academic sectors attended the workshop held at the integrated steel plant of MGM Minerals Ltd. in Dhenkanal.

The workshop held under the leadership of MGM Minerals Plant Head and Executive Director Gopabandhu Dash focused on key aspects of modern steel manufacturing.

Prof.(Dr.) Ramakrushna Sabat, a faculty member from IIT Bhubaneswar gave an extensive lecture and provided in-depth insights into the Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) Process, different Steel Melting Processes, Heat Treatment, and Metal Working (Rolling).

It was followed by a session on Energy Efficient Technologies in the DRI Process by Professor Satyapriya Satapathy.

The succes of the workshop highlights the collaborative effort between BPNSI and MGM Minerals to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, ensuring a skilled and up-to-date workforce for the future of the steel industry in Odisha.