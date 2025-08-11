Trending
- TNI Daily Digest – August 11, 2025
- Congress to hold Padayatra across Odisha
- Utkal Hospital Row: Ramesh Jena stands with Deceased Nurse’s Family
- Killer THAR takes 2 Lives; Patrapada Residents hit the Streets
- BJD Slams Odisha Govt over Burn Deaths of Young Girls
- TNI Evening News Headlines – August 11, 2025
- Brain Iconic Charitable Trust launched; Pilot Project to Begin in 5 Tribal Districts
- Mystery shrouds Utkal Hospital Nurse Death; Nursing Staff Protest
- TNI Speaks – Female Burning Cases on rise in Odisha
- Another Minor Girl dies in Odisha after alleged Self-immolation Attempt
Prev Post
Comments are closed.