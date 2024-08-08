TNI Morning News Headlines – August 08, 2024

➡️Major IAS Reshuffle in Odisha; New Collectors appointed in various districts.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi seeks US investment for setting up semi-conductor plant in Odisha.
➡️PM Modi Govt to introduce a bill today to repeal Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923.
➡️Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee dies at 80.
➡️Supreme Court to hear on Friday plea challenging Bombay HC verdict imposing ban on wearing of ‘hijab’, ‘burqa’ in Mumbai college.
➡️RBI raises tax payment limit through UPI from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh; maintains status quo for 9th time in a row; retains repo rate at 6.5 PC. GDP growth for 2024-25 projected at 7.2%.
➡️Sensex declines 325.97 points to 79,142.04 in early trade; Nifty dips 99.1 points to 24,198.40.
➡️Rupee rises 1 paisa to 83.94 against US dollar in early trade ahead of RBI monetary policy outcome.
Related Posts
➡️Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat retires from Wrestling following Paris Olympics disqualification. Haryana Government to treat her as Olympics Silver Medalist.
➡️Indian Wrestler Antim Panghal and her support staff being flown back to India after her sister Nisha tried to enter Olympic Games. Village using her accreditation card. Antim was already eliminated in 53kg.
➡️Saikhom Mirabai Chanu narrowly misses a medal in Women’s 49kg Weightlifting; finishes 4th at Paris Olympics.
➡️Iraq’s Parliament brings bill to lower the legal age of marriage for girls from 15 to 9.
➡️Dangerous prisoners flee after jailbreak during vioIent protest at high-security central jail in Bangladesh.
➡️500-600 Bangladeshis stopped by BSF from crossing Indian border.
➡️Bangladeshi citizens in India try to go back home amidst the chaos.
➡️Bangladesh: Members of interim govt led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to take oath today.
Comments are closed.