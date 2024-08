No new Liquor Shops in Odisha; Govt to reform Excise Policy

TNI Bureau: There will be no new liquor shops in the State. Odisha Government will not give licence to open new liquor shops in the State, informed Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Thursday.

According to the Minister, the State Government has decided to reform the existing Excise policy.

A new policy will be drafted to stop the sale of illegal liquor in the State. Smuggling of liquor will be stopped in the State from next year.