TNI Morning News Headlines – August 04, 2025

📌Balasore FM Student Soumyashree Death Case: Crime Branch arrests 2 youths Subhra Sambit Nayak (State ABVP Joint Secretary) and Jyotiprakash Biswal (injured in the fire), on charges of abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy.
📌Last rites of the Balanga victim were performed on Monday with muslim traditions.
📌6 Odia Migrant Workers die at Granite Quarry in Andhra Pradesh.
📌Demand for permanent High Court bench in Western Odisha intensifies again following Maharashtra Government’s decision to set up a High Court bench in Kolhapur.
📌Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates 30-feet sand sculpture of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Kanwar on the fourth and last Monday of Shravan month.
📌Vigilance officials in Odisha seized 44 plots, 1 kg Gold, and Rs 1.34 crore deposits from Golap Chandra Hansdah, a motor vehicle inspector (MVI) in Boudh district.
📌Supreme Court has stayed proceedings in a criminal defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his controversial remarks on the Indian Army.
📌SC slams Rahul Gandhi over remark on Army amid 2022 India-China clash.
📌Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today amid uproar in the House.
📌Former Jharkhand CM and JMM Founder Shibu Soren passes away at the age of 81, following a prolonged illness.
📌President Ferdinand Marcos Jr of Philippines to arrive in India on state visit, says External Affairs Ministry.
📌Migrant boat capsizing off Yemen leaves 68 dead, 74 still missing.
