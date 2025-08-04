Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren dies

TNI Bureau: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo and former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren passed away at the age of 81.

Sibu’s son Hemant Soren informed about his death on Monday in an X post. “Respected Dishom Guruji has left us all. Today, I feel completely empty,”Hemant, the Jharkhand CM said in a post on X.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Soren died while undergoing treatment at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. It is for over a month, he was hospitalised with a kidney-related issue.

It is to be noted here that the 81-year-old veteran had been the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for the last 38 years.

Apart from serving as the Jharkhand CM, Shibu Soren was the Dumka MP from 1980 to 1984, 1989 to 1998, and 2002 to 2019. Besides, he was the Minister for Coal at the Centre.