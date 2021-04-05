TNI Morning News Headlines – April 5, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha crosses 500-mark in daily COVID 19 cases with 573 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours; Khordha records maximum 96 cases followed by Sundargarh (80), Nuapada (60), Bargarh (43).

➡️ Out of total 313 passengers tested at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar yesterday, 11 passengers test Covid positive.

➡️ Koraput: After conducting panchayat elections, Andhra Pradesh Govt to conduct Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members polls in Kotia.

➡️ Kendrapara Police arrested three persons in connection with brutal assault on a woman.

➡️ Properties worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in a fire that broke out at Rourkela Steel Plant, no casualty reported.

➡️ Balasore: Singer Jubin Nautiyal faced embarrassment as police raided at an engineering college in Chandipur and stopped the musical event over violation of Covid norms.

➡️ Night Curfew will come into effect from today in 10 districts of Odisha from 10 pm to 5 am.

➡️ Nuapada District Administration prohibits entry of visitors to temples.

India News

➡️ India reports 1,03,558 new COVID 19 cases, 1,16,82,136 recoveries and 1,65,101 deaths in the last 24 hours; biggest one-day jump since start of September.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,25,89,067 including 7,41,830 active cases, 1,16,82,136 cured cases & 1,65,101 deaths.

➡️ Total of 7,91,05,163 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday. 16,38,464 vaccine doses were administered yesterday across the country

➡️ Maharashtra reports 57,074 new COVID cases, 27,508 recoveries, and 222 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Mumbai reported 11,163 new COVID 19 cases & 25 deaths yesterday.

➡️ Chhattisgarh reported 5,250 new COVID 19 cases, Delhi 4,033 new cases, Tamil Nadu reports 3,581 and Punjab 3,019 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Wreath laying ceremony of soldiers who lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur border, is being held in Bijapur.

➡️ Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lay wreath at the coffins of 14 security personnel; will meet injured Jawans.

➡️ PM Modi to interact with parents & teachers during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ via video conferencing at 7 pm on April 7.

➡️ Actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by Narcotics Contro Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, tests positive for COVID-19. Being shifted to Hospital.

➡️ Bombay High Court directs CBI to conduct a preliminary probe against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over allegations levelled by Param Bir Singh.

➡️ Actor Akshay Kumar hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive.

➡️ Sensex tumbles 410.21 pts to 49,619.62 in opening session; Nifty declines 114.25 pts to 14,753.10

World News

➡️ Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in India today

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 131.1 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.85 million.

➡️ At least 44 killed by flash floods and landslides in Indonesia.

➡️ UK added Pakistan to ‘red list’ after people kept travelling for weddings amid Covid-19 surge.

➡️ Russian doctors and nurses are being hailed on social media for their brave act as they continues to operate on heart patient even after hospital catches fire.