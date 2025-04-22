TNI Morning News Headlines – April 22, 2025

➡️Orissa High Court stays Mohan Majhi Government’s plan to restructure women self-help groups.
➡️BJD delegation urges Odisha DGP to arrest key accused in Pranab Balabantaray attack case.
➡️Railway cancels several trains till April 26 due to modernisation work in Rourkela.
➡️Student found dead in hostel of Gayatri Residential College in Keonjhar district.
➡️Man trashed to death at Hatapada sahi in Rayagada district on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on 2-day visit to Saudi Arabia. This is his 15th visit to a country in the Gulf region.
➡️ISRO achieves docking of SpaDeX satellites for second time.
➡️Delhi: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi attends the ‘Save Waqf Save Constitution’ event held by All India Muslim Personal Law Board.
➡️IIT-Kharagpur student found dead in hostel.
➡️Rajasthan: US Vice President JD Vance along with his family, leaves from Amer Palace in Jaipur.
➡️Kerala Government postpones anniversary celebration events in view of mourning over Pope”s passing.
➡️Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan dies of electrocution at camp in Bijapur.
➡️Gold prices cross Rs 1 lakh per 10-gram.
➡️Rupee falls 4 paise to 85.19 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana have been named Wisden’s Leading Cricketers in the World.
➡️Mahesh Babu summoned by ED in Rs 5.9 crore real estate money laundering probe.
➡️Pope Francis to be buried at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome. He was 88.
