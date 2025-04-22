TNI Afternoon News Headlines – April 22, 2025

➡️UPSC civil services 2024 results announced; Odisha’s Ritika Rath secures rank 48.
➡️District Collectors empowered to take decision to declare school holidays based on local heat wave conditions.
➡️Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approves empanelment of Odisha-cadre IAS officer Satyabrata Sahu forSecretary Equivalent level. post at Centre
➡️Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo annonces no power cuts during summer in Odisha.
➡️Shakti Dubey tops UPSC Civil Services Examination-2024.
➡️As a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft was escorted by F-15s of the Royal Saudi Air Force in Saudi airspace.
➡️A trainee pilot killed when a trainer aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed in Gujarat’s Amreli district.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah meets flood, landslide-hit residents of Ramban, efforts on to restore highway.
➡️Supreme Court likely to hear next week plea against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s remarks against judiciary.
