TNI Morning News Headlines – June 23, 2023
Democracy in our DNA, no space for discrimination', Modi says in Washington
➡️ The regional center of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rain is likely to lash Odisha from today.
➡️ A woman was stabbed to death by a security guard over one-sided love near GGB Colony in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Prashant Raut, Additional Sub-Collector of Nabarangpur district is under Odisha vigilance scanner for allegation of acquiring disproportionate assets.
➡️The Orissa High Court has announced Odisha cadre IAS officer Manish Agrawal not guilty in the mysterious death of his PA during his tenure as Malkangiri Collector in 2019.
➡️ IMD predicts Monsoon in several States, rainfall in 7.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint session of the US Congress on Thursday, becoming only the third world leader ever to make such an address twice.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches out to US lawmakers on Ukraine, democracy.
➡️India’s largest private rail coach factory was inaugurated at Kondakal village in Rangareddy district near Hyderabad.
➡️ Former Australia and Queensland fast bowler Peter Allan, who played just one Test, has passed away at the age of 87.
➡️ Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Bawaal’ to have grand screening at Eiffel Tower.
➡️France: Man accused of drugging wife every night and getting raped by different men and then getting it filmed for 10 years.
