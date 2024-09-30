TNI Afternoon News Brief – September 30, 2024 By Sagarika Satapathy Last updated Sep 30, 2024 Share While hearing pleas on the Tirupati Laddu controversy, the Supreme Court on Monday said God should be kept away from politics. Related Posts TNI Morning News Headlines – September 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Mithun Chakraborty to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke… Sep 30, 2024 Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live. Supreme Court questioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s claim that animal fat was used in making Tirupati laddus, raised doubts over the animal fat claims. Afternoon NewsNews Updatesthe news insightTNI Share FacebookTwitterWhatsApp
Comments are closed.