TNI Afternoon News Brief – September 30, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Supreme Court of India
While hearing pleas on the Tirupati Laddu controversy, the Supreme Court on Monday said God should be kept away from politics.
Supreme Court questioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s claim that animal fat was used in making Tirupati laddus, raised doubts over the animal fat claims.
Supreme Court on Tirupati laddu row: Gods should be kept away from politics
